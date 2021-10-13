Jackson City Council approves road improvement projects, Trick-or-Treat hours

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Many improvements could soon be coming to Jackson following Tuesday night’s City Council meeting, including road projects as well as a new marijuana growing facility.

During the meeting, the council voted to accept reports from the Engineering Division on 14 water main and street resurfacing projects planned for next year. Although the projects are not approved yet, the City Council will hold a hearing for them next month.

The council also approved a conditional license for a new marijuana facility. If the facility is approved, it would be built on Wildwood Avenue near Ganson Street.

Trick-or-Treaters now have set hours for Halloween this year. The council approved a resolution to observe Trick-or-Treat hours in the City of Jackson from 6-8 p.m. on Sunday, October 31.

Pedestrian trails and a bridge in the Cascades Park are being handed over to Jackson County. Although this is a county park, the City owned and maintained the pedestrian trails and wood bridge in the park. The county would like ownership of these features so the trail can be replaced and the bridge off S. Brown Street can be saved from demolition.

The council’s next meeting is Tuesday, October 26.

