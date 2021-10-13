Injury Issues Plague The Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Kansas City Chiefs practiced without five key starters today, including wide receiver Tyreek Hill and pass rusher Chris Jones. Hill was out with a bruised quad that he sustained in Sunday night’s loss to the Bills, when the Chiefs also lost running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire to a sprained knee ligament. Jones continues to deal with a lingering wrist injury. Also out today were linebacker Anthony Hitchens, defensive back Charvarius Ward and guard Joe Thuney.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.