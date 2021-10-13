Advertisement

Injury Issues Plague The Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire lies on the ground after being injured...
Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire lies on the ground after being injured during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)(Reed Hoffmann | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Kansas City Chiefs practiced without five key starters today, including wide receiver Tyreek Hill and pass rusher Chris Jones. Hill was out with a bruised quad that he sustained in Sunday night’s loss to the Bills, when the Chiefs also lost running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire to a sprained knee ligament. Jones continues to deal with a lingering wrist injury. Also out today were linebacker Anthony Hitchens, defensive back Charvarius Ward and guard Joe Thuney.

