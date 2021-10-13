Advertisement

Injury Issues For The Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) runs after a catch during the second half in an...
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) runs after a catch during the second half in an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)(Jae C. Hong | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) - The Arizona Cardinals will be without two starters and probably a third as they try to stay unbeaten in a road game Sunday against the Cleveland Browns. Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury confirmed that tight end Maxx Williams is out for the season because of a right knee injury he suffered last week in the team’s 17-10 victory over the San Francisco 49ers. He also said three-time Pro Bowl center Rodney Hudson will miss the Browns game with an injury to his ribs while linebacker Chandler Jones is doubtful after testing positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

