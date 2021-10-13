Advertisement

Gov. Whitmer issues statement following Michigan-Canada border reopening

Governor Gretchen Whitmer -- (D) Michigan
Governor Gretchen Whitmer -- (D) Michigan(Office of the Governor of Michigan)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The U.S. will be reopening its land borders to nonessential travel in November, ending a 19-month ban due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Any travel between the U.S., Canada, and Mexico has been mostly restricted to essential travel since the beginning of the pandemic.

In August, Canada reopened its border for vaccinated U.S. visitors, which still remains in effect. The new rules, announced Wednesday, will allow fully vaccinated foreign nationals to enter the U.S. in early November. Those wishing to cross the border into Canada will need to show proof of being fully vaccinated as well as meet other entry requirements.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued the following statement regarding the reopening.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Police respond to a shooting on the 1800th block of Swallow Court.
Person injured in East Lansing shooting
Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled, died 3-4 weeks before found
A proud father and husband, 58-year-old Vincent Konidare loved riding his motorcycle, being...
Fully vaccinated man dies from COVID-19 after month in hospital
Dr. Oh (left) and Dr. Chi will be honored by McLaren with a new facility named after them. Dr....
Husband and wife doctor duo being honored by McLaren
I-496 construction request heard at Lansing City Council meeting

Latest News

Official hours for trick-or-treating in the City of Lansing are on Sunday, Oct. 31, from 6 – 8...
Lansing announces Halloween Happenings schedule
Michigan State Police vehicle.
Michigan State Police: Troopers involved in a shooting in Barry Co.
WILX First Alert Forecast 10/13 Midday
City of East Lansing
East Lansing weighing how to use COVID-19 relief funding