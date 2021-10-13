Gov. Whitmer issues statement following Michigan-Canada border reopening

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The U.S. will be reopening its land borders to nonessential travel in November, ending a 19-month ban due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Any travel between the U.S., Canada, and Mexico has been mostly restricted to essential travel since the beginning of the pandemic.

In August, Canada reopened its border for vaccinated U.S. visitors, which still remains in effect. The new rules, announced Wednesday, will allow fully vaccinated foreign nationals to enter the U.S. in early November. Those wishing to cross the border into Canada will need to show proof of being fully vaccinated as well as meet other entry requirements.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued the following statement regarding the reopening.

“The relationship between Michigan and Canada is one built on trade, travel, and friendship. I am grateful to the government of Canada and our federal partners for coming together to reopen the Michigan-Canada border. I look forward to welcoming our neighbors as they cross the Ambassador Bridge or Detroit-Windsor Tunnel into Detroit, the Blue Water Bridge into Port Huron, or the Sault Ste. Marie International Bridge into Sault Ste. Marie. “By reopening the border, we can build on Michigan’s economic momentum. We had the third-highest GDP growth in the second quarter of 2021 and have a $3.5 billion surplus to invest in our families, communities, and small businesses. I look forward to collaborating with our Canadian friends to emerge from the pandemic and usher in a new era of economic prosperity.”

