Gov. Whitmer issues statement following Michigan-Canada border reopening
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The U.S. will be reopening its land borders to nonessential travel in November, ending a 19-month ban due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Any travel between the U.S., Canada, and Mexico has been mostly restricted to essential travel since the beginning of the pandemic.
In August, Canada reopened its border for vaccinated U.S. visitors, which still remains in effect. The new rules, announced Wednesday, will allow fully vaccinated foreign nationals to enter the U.S. in early November. Those wishing to cross the border into Canada will need to show proof of being fully vaccinated as well as meet other entry requirements.
Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued the following statement regarding the reopening.
