Former Congressman Dale Kildee dies at 92

Congressman Dan Kildee, left, with his uncle and longtime Congressman Dale Kildee.
Congressman Dan Kildee, left, with his uncle and longtime Congressman Dale Kildee.(source: Congressman Dan Kildee)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A former Flint Congressman has died at the age of 92.

Dale Kildee is the uncle of current Congressman Dan Kildee, whose office announced the death Wednesday.

Dale Kildee was on of the longest serving Congressmen in U.S. history, and represented mid-Michigan in Congress from 1977 to 2013. He was elected 18 times in a district now represented by his nephew.

Congressman Dan Kildee released the following statement after the passing of Dale Kildee.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer released the following statement after the passing of Dale Kildee.

Senate Minority Leader Jim Ananich (D-Flint) issued the following statement honoring the life of former U.S. Representative Dale Kildee.

