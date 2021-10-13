Advertisement

East Lansing weighing how to use COVID-19 relief funding

Tuesday’s meeting saw a draft plan to spend the nearly $12.2 million allocated to the City.
City of East Lansing
City of East Lansing(City of East Lansing Facebook)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 6:46 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The East Lansing City Council is talking about how to use federal COVID-19 funding.

At Tuesday’s meeting, City Manager George Lahanas laid out the City’s draft plan to spend the nearly $12.2 million allocated to the City.

The proposed plan includes using the funds in ways to create long-lasting improvements in the community, considering impacts from the pandemic, maximizing fund opportunities, and considering other programs offered and regional partnerships.

Some of the proposed plans are:

  • $250,000 to support downtown businesses
  • $380,000 for library improvements
  • $1,250,000 to renovate the fire station

The City of East Lansing received half of this funding in May and it will get the other half in May of next year. The council has to figure out a plan for the funds by December of 2024. Every penny has to be spent by December of 2026.

The plan presented by Lahanas can be viewed in full HERE.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

I-496 construction request heard at Lansing City Council meeting

