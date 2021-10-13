Downtown Lansing Inc. hosting cleanup event

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This weekend, Downtown Lansing Inc. is hosting a cleanup event. On Saturday they’re looking for about 30 volunteers to pull weeds and clean out the planting beds around downtown to prepare for winter. They also need people to help dispose of leaves and plant tulips in the cultural corridor.

Cathleen Edgerly with Downtown Lansing Inc. told News 10 it’s a COVID-19 safe event.

“This is designed to be as contact-free as possible,” Edgerly said. “You’d be assigned to an area with just you and whoever else you signed up with. Whether it’s family or some coworkers or be completely alone. We’ll have a couple check in points all set up outside to just grab any of your debris or trash bags you need.”

If the weather doesn’t pan out it’ll be pushed back to Sunday.

Participants are asked to bring their own gloves and gardening tools, but bags will be handed out.

You can sign up on Downtown Lansing’s WEBSITE.

