DNR: Don’t bring firewood from home to campgrounds this fall

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - When packing for a fall camping trip, one thing on nearly every list is firewood. But the state has now issued a major warning about the campground staple.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resouces says if you’re headed to a campground this fall, don’t bring firewood from home.

As a general rule of thumb, 50 miles is too far, and 10 miles or less is best for transporting firewood.

There are more than 140 pests and diseases that can be spread as firewood moves. These include oak wilt, emerald ash borer, and the Asian longhorned beetle.

The state advises campers to buy firewood where it will be burned. Most campgrounds have nearby vendors selling it. To find firewood in Michigan, visit FirewoodScout.org

Choose certified heat-treated firewood. This is firewood that has been heat-treated to USDA standards.

Or better yet, gather firewood at the campground. If you buy wood and don’t burn it, do not take it home with you. Instead, leave it for the next group of campers.

For an up-to-date list of current firewood laws, click HERE.

