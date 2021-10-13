Coronavirus Report: Michigan reports 8,671 new cases, 110 deaths over past two days

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s coronavirus surge continues. Wednesday, the state health department reported 8,671 new cases of COVID-19, averaging 4,335 cases per day during that time frame.

The health department also reported another 110 deaths during that time. State totals rise to 1,073,228 cases and 21,459 deaths since the pandemic began.

58 of the deaths reported were from a Vital Records review.

Ingham County reports 26,713 cases and 430 deaths.

Jackson County reports 17,844 cases and 311 deaths.

Eaton County reports 10,859 cases and 224 deaths.

Clinton County reports 7,116 cases and 96 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 7,006 cases and 121 deaths.

Vaccinations continue to stay stagnant, as the state reported now 68.1% of Michiganders 16 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Tuesday, October 12. This translates to just over 5.5 million Michigan residents. The state is still 100,000 people shy of reaching Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s goal of 70% vaccinated.

