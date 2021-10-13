Advertisement

Check out this fun Halloween event for the whole family in Mason

By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -If you’re looking for a fun Halloween event for the whole family, then be sure to head to Mason to check out Jack O’ Lanterns Unleashed at the Ingham County Fairgrounds.

You can see 5,000 hand-carved pumpkins in various themes like dinosaurs, carnival and under the sea.

Jack O’ Lanterns Unleashed is suitable for all ages and takes place on various nights through Halloween.

