Browns Have Key Injury Issues

BEREA, Ohio (AP) - NFL sacks leader Myles Garrett and star running back Nick Chubb are two of several key Browns players not practicing because of injuries. Garrett, who has seven sacks and been dominant all season, is dealing with knee and ankle issues. The 2020 All-Pro defensive end sat out two practices last week but played in Sunday’s 47-42 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.