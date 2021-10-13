Advertisement

Browns Have Key Injury Issues

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) and running back Kareem Hunt (27) run through a...
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) and running back Kareem Hunt (27) run through a drill during an NFL football practice Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)(AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEREA, Ohio (AP) - NFL sacks leader Myles Garrett and star running back Nick Chubb are two of several key Browns players not practicing because of injuries. Garrett, who has seven sacks and been dominant all season, is dealing with knee and ankle issues. The 2020 All-Pro defensive end sat out two practices last week but played in Sunday’s 47-42 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Police respond to a shooting on the 1800th block of Swallow Court.
Person injured in East Lansing shooting
Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled, died 3-4 weeks before found
Abundance of wild mushrooms a concern for some mid-Michigan residents
A proud father and husband, 58-year-old Vincent Konidare loved riding his motorcycle, being...
Fully vaccinated man dies from COVID-19 after month in hospital
Dr. Oh (left) and Dr. Chi will be honored by McLaren with a new facility named after them. Dr....
Husband and wife doctor duo being honored by McLaren

Latest News

New York Islanders defender Tom Kurvers, right, tries to trip up New York Rangers center Craig...
Weird Opening Schedule For The Islanders
Nashville Predators center Luke Kunin (11) scores a goal against Carolina Hurricanes goaltender...
Predators Extend Key Player
Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire lies on the ground after being injured...
Injury Issues Plague The Chiefs
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) runs after a catch during the second half in an...
Injury Issues For The Cardinals