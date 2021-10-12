Website launched to keep residents informed on lead line replacement

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A new website has been launched to keep Jackson residents informed on the City’s lead line replacement program.

Lining Up Jackson will allow residents to learn about the massive undertaking of more than 11,000 lead water service lines being removed and replaced over the next 35 years.

By visiting the site, residents can learn all they need to know about the City’s lead line replacement program. The website includes education on why the changes are happening, the replacement progress, and upcoming construction schedules.

The City also produced a short video that gets residents up to date on Jackson’s plan to replace lead service lines.

The City’s $120 million plan to switch out all 11,339 lead service lines is being funded by water rate increases, City funds, and additional government funding sources.

To date, 335 service line replacements have been completed over the past three years, yet hundreds of lines will need to be switched out each year to keep up with the State of Michigan’s requirements.

City Manager Jonathan Greene says the City’s replacements are moving into high gear in 2022.

“As we make plans to increase this big project, it’s important that residents are informed and know what to expect,” Greene said. “Lining Up Jackson will be an evolving effort over the next three decades as we work to refresh Jackson’s water, one line at a time.”

The Lining Up Jackson website can be found under the “Our Services” tab of the City of Jackson website.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.