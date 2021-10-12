Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: MSU players, assistant coaches prepping for Indiana

The Spartans face the Hoosiers on Saturday in Bloomington.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University football players and assistant coaches speak with the media, reflecting on last weekend’s win over Rutgers on the road, and traveling to Indiana this Saturday.

