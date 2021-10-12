Tips on how to make sure your furnace is ready for the colder temperatures

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -As we are heading out of air conditioning season and into heating weather, there are some things that homeowners should do to make sure their furnace is ready for the colder temperatures.

Tom Snyder, the owner of Applegate Home Comfort, says that homeowners shouldn’t “wait to the first cold day because every heating contractor is slammed” and suggests that homeowners test the furnace now before it starts to get colder. Plus, he gives some advice on how often you should get a furnace tune-up and how often you should replace your furnace.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.