Advertisement

Tips on how to make sure your furnace is ready for the colder temperatures

By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -As we are heading out of air conditioning season and into heating weather, there are some things that homeowners should do to make sure their furnace is ready for the colder temperatures.

Tom Snyder, the owner of Applegate Home Comfort, says that homeowners shouldn’t “wait to the first cold day because every heating contractor is slammed” and suggests that homeowners test the furnace now before it starts to get colder. Plus, he gives some advice on how often you should get a furnace tune-up and how often you should replace your furnace.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

gavel
AG: Three Michigan residents charged with attempted voter fraud
DeLuca's Restaurant
Lansing favorite DeLuca’s Italian restaurant for sale
During a routine traffic stop, a large amount of cocaine and a stolen handgun were found.
Traffic stop leads to seizure of drugs and stolen gun
Police respond to a shooting on the 1800th block of Swallow Court.
Person injured in East Lansing shooting
Eaton County overpass to be closed for nearly one month

Latest News

Applegate
Applegate Home Comfort revised
Miniature horses
Local woman opens miniature horse farm to visit local nursing homes
Faces
Getting to know a Face of Ingham County
Ideal You
Ideal You can help you shed those extra pounds before the holidays