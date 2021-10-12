Red Sox Move on to ALCS

BOSTON (AP) - The Boston Red Sox have advanced to the AL Championship Series by knocking out the league’s best team in the division series. The Red Sox coughed up a 5-0 lead before Kike (KEE’-kay) Hernandez lifted a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the ninth to give Boston a 6-5 victory in Game 4. It brings an abrupt end to the season for the Rays, who’d been eyeing back-to-back trips to the World Series after winning a league-high 100 games during the regular season.

