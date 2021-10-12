Portland woman pleads guilty of $135K in faulty insurance claims

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Portland woman faces hefty fines after pleading guilty to filing false insurance claims.

According to the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services, 48-year-old Christel Lanz submitted flase insurance claims totaling more than $135,000 between March 2015 and May 2018.

The claims were submitted for medical treatments for injuries that never occurred. After an internal investigation, the insurer referred the case to the DIFS FIU in June 2020.

Following the investigation, she was arraigned in Lansing District Court 54-A and charged with the following:

27 counts of uttering and publishing falsified documents;

4 counts of false pretenses ($50,000 to $100,000); and

4 counts of falsified tax-related forms.

On Sept. 7, Lanz appeared before Judge Clinton Canady III in 30th Circuit Court to plead guilty to:

1 count of filing false pretenses ($1,000 to $20,000)

1 count of filing false pretenses ($20,000 to $50,000)

2 counts of filing false pretenses ($50,000 to $100,000)

1 count of falsifying tax documents

As part of the plea agreement, all remaining charges against Lanz were dismissed. Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 3 at 10 a.m.

“The FIU was established to combat insurance fraud like that committed by Ms. Lanz, and I’m proud of the work our team does every day to protect residents of this state,” said Director Anita Fox.

