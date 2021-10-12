Person injured in East Lansing shooting

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A person was shot on the 1800th block of Swallow Court in East Lansing Monday evening, according to police.

Police tell News 10 that the person sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The sex and age of the person has not been released.

News 10 crews on the scene saw police knocking on doors. They had an area of a parking lot blocked off with police tape.

Information on a suspect and motive is not known at this time.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.