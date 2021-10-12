Advertisement

Person injured in East Lansing shooting

Police respond to a shooting on the 1800th block of Swallow Court.
Police respond to a shooting on the 1800th block of Swallow Court.
By Markie Heideman
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 11:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A person was shot on the 1800th block of Swallow Court in East Lansing Monday evening, according to police.

Police tell News 10 that the person sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The sex and age of the person has not been released.

News 10 crews on the scene saw police knocking on doors. They had an area of a parking lot blocked off with police tape.

Information on a suspect and motive is not known at this time.

