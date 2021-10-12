Advertisement

NHL Season Set to Begin

PITTSBURGH - MAY 04: The NHL logo behind the net during the game between the Pittsburgh...
PITTSBURGH - MAY 04: The NHL logo behind the net during the game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the New York Rangers prior to game five of the Eastern Conference Semifinals of the 2008 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs on May 4, 2008 at the Mellon Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)(Getty Images)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
UNDATED (AP) - The NHL season gets under way tonight with a pair of games. Tampa Bay will raise its Stanley Cup championship banner before facing Pittsburgh and the Seattle Kraken will play their first regular-season game on the road at Vegas. The games will kick off the NHL’s first full, 82-game season since 2018-19.

