NHL Season Set to Begin
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
UNDATED (AP) - The NHL season gets under way tonight with a pair of games. Tampa Bay will raise its Stanley Cup championship banner before facing Pittsburgh and the Seattle Kraken will play their first regular-season game on the road at Vegas. The games will kick off the NHL’s first full, 82-game season since 2018-19.
