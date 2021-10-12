Advertisement

News 10 Sports High School Play Of The Week 10/21

By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 8:47 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s the Alro Metals Outlet High School Play of the Week!

For this one we go back to East Lansing High School. Saturday afternoon, the rain delayed game with Holt. It came down to the final play.

Holt was leading 26-21 with the ball on the 8 yard line for East Lansing, but the Rams defender Isaiah Foster intercepted to preserve the win. This, after losing at home to East Lansing 63-0 one year ago.

So, Holt’s now 5-2 in this season and faces 2-5 Portage Northern this Friday. Then, a week from Friday, the regular season finale against rival Grand Ledge.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Lansing Police are searching for Keyanna Shanice Parker.
Missing in Michigan: Lansing Police searching for missing 37-year-old woman
Yiming Deng is an Associate Professor in the Nondestructive Evaluation Laboratory of Electrical...
MSU professor facing sexual assault charges
gavel
AG: Three Michigan residents charged with attempted voter fraud
During a routine traffic stop, a large amount of cocaine and a stolen handgun were found.
Traffic stop leads to seizure of drugs and stolen gun
Eaton County overpass to be closed for nearly one month

Latest News

High School Play of the Week: Holt seals victory with interception
High School Play of the Week: Holt seals victory with interception
United Center
Blackhawks Return Gustafsson
Benson Kipruto, of Kenya, breaks the tape to win the 125th Boston Marathon on Monday, Oct. 11,...
Boston Marathon Returns
The Los Angeles Dodgers celebrate after Max Muncy hit a home run during the ninth inning of a...
Game Three in Los Angeles Monday Night