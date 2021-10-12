News 10 Sports High School Play Of The Week 10/21

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s the Alro Metals Outlet High School Play of the Week!

For this one we go back to East Lansing High School. Saturday afternoon, the rain delayed game with Holt. It came down to the final play.

Holt was leading 26-21 with the ball on the 8 yard line for East Lansing, but the Rams defender Isaiah Foster intercepted to preserve the win. This, after losing at home to East Lansing 63-0 one year ago.

So, Holt’s now 5-2 in this season and faces 2-5 Portage Northern this Friday. Then, a week from Friday, the regular season finale against rival Grand Ledge.

