In My View: MSU’s potential Heisman winner

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State football has never had a Heisman Trophy winner.

The two I can remember are Lorenzo White and Sherman Lewis. They each finished third in the voting after big seasons with gaudy statistics.

Kenneth Walker III also has gaudy statistics through the first half of the Spartans’ season.

Can he win it? That’s hard to say for anyone, in my view.

Across America, most of the votes are not from one local area – certainly not from the state of Michigan. Few in America have heard of him and that’s key when the voting is done and it’s the big games in the second half of the season that voters remember the most.

The winner is usually someone who has a massive game or games against the best teams in the country. That could still happen for Michigan State, who has the bulk its schedule yet to play.

For Walker to be a serious contender, in my view, he’ll need to keep on going in the second half the same way he has in the first, and he’ll have to do it against tougher defenses.

Good luck to him.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.