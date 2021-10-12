Advertisement

Must Win Situation For Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers' Albert Pujols tips his tap to cheering fans as he steps up to bat during...
Los Angeles Dodgers' Albert Pujols tips his tap to cheering fans as he steps up to bat during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
-LOS ANGELES (AP) - The reigning World Series champions are facing elimination in their best-of-five NL Division Series. The Dodgers are down two games to one heading into Game 4 after losing to rival San Francisco 1-0 on a blustery night in Los Angeles. The Dodgers managed just five singles, and the formidable lineup that led the NL with 830 runs and hit 237 homers in the regular season has been shut out twice in three games against the Giants. The Dodgers went 0 for 4 with runners in scoring position. Right-hander Anthony DeSclafani (dee-skla-FAH’-nee) starts for the Giants tonight. Los Angeles hasn’t named a starter.

