Must Win Situation For Dodgers

-LOS ANGELES (AP) - The reigning World Series champions are facing elimination in their best-of-five NL Division Series. The Dodgers are down two games to one heading into Game 4 after losing to rival San Francisco 1-0 on a blustery night in Los Angeles. The Dodgers managed just five singles, and the formidable lineup that led the NL with 830 runs and hit 237 homers in the regular season has been shut out twice in three games against the Giants. The Dodgers went 0 for 4 with runners in scoring position. Right-hander Anthony DeSclafani (dee-skla-FAH’-nee) starts for the Giants tonight. Los Angeles hasn’t named a starter.

