Advertisement

MSU Hockey and Volleyball Among Home Events This Weekend

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)(WLUC)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Among home sports events at Michigan State this week end, ice hockey and volleyball take center stage while football is at Indiana on Saturday. MSU volleyball is 1-5 in the Big Ten, 8-7 overall and hosts Wisconsin at 6pm Friday and Maryland at 6:30pm Saturday. MSU hockey is 1-1 and hosts 1-1 Miami of Ohio at 7pm Friday and same time Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

gavel
AG: Three Michigan residents charged with attempted voter fraud
DeLuca's Restaurant
Lansing favorite DeLuca’s Italian restaurant for sale
During a routine traffic stop, a large amount of cocaine and a stolen handgun were found.
Traffic stop leads to seizure of drugs and stolen gun
Police respond to a shooting on the 1800th block of Swallow Court.
Person injured in East Lansing shooting
Eaton County overpass to be closed for nearly one month

Latest News

PITTSBURGH - MAY 04: The NHL logo behind the net during the game between the Pittsburgh...
NHL Season Set to Begin
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried throws against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first...
Braves Looking to Win and Advance
Los Angeles Dodgers' Albert Pujols tips his tap to cheering fans as he steps up to bat during...
Must Win Situation For Dodgers
The Boston Red Sox celebrate after they defeated the New York Yankees 6-2 in an American League...
Red Sox Move on to ALCS