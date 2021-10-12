MSU Hockey and Volleyball Among Home Events This Weekend

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Among home sports events at Michigan State this week end, ice hockey and volleyball take center stage while football is at Indiana on Saturday. MSU volleyball is 1-5 in the Big Ten, 8-7 overall and hosts Wisconsin at 6pm Friday and Maryland at 6:30pm Saturday. MSU hockey is 1-1 and hosts 1-1 Miami of Ohio at 7pm Friday and same time Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.