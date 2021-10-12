Local businesses feeling the strain of higher gas prices

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Gas prices are the highest they have been in 7 years. Lansing gas prices have risen more than 21 cents per gallon over the past week averaging $3.38 a gallon.

Local businesses who depend on gas are feeling this strain. Rod McDuffey with Real Deal Mowing and Landscaping says that it costs him hundreds of dollars more to fill his vehicles.

“Before the gas prices raised it was about 150 to 250 bucks now its about anywhere from 350 to about 500 dollars a week,” said McDuffey.

Rod McDuffey says this change has been hard on his family.

“It hurts not only my pockets but our household pockets because I have to spend more money on fuel,” said McDuffey.

McDuffey says he worries it could wipe out smaller landscaping companies.

“A lot of people in the landscaping and lawncare field they are going to end up raising their prices skyrocket and a lot of people are going to just do it themselves,” said McDuffey.

Moving company Two Men and a Truck uses a fleet program that tracks how much trucks idle and drive extra miles in order to monitor gas usage.

“Monitoring truck idling for example and making sure were minimizing that as much as possible,” said Michael Arrieta with Two Men and a Truck.,

Arrieta says they make sure to send their newer vehicles on longer trips in hopes to not go through too much gas.

“We are careful on which trucks we send out so we have newer trucks that are more fuel efficient. If someone is moving a larger distance we make sure to use a more fuel efficient truck,” said Arrieta.

Both businesses tell News 10 they have no intention on raising prices for customers.

Lansing isn’t the only city seeing a price hike in gas, Jackson is averaging $3.32 a gallon. East Lansing is averaging $3.38 a gallon. Mason is averaging $3.32 a gallon. St. Johns is averaging $3.38 a gallon.

