Kathie Dunbar campaigns to be Lansing’s next mayor

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Kathie Dunbar has spent 16 years on the Lansing City Council - an experience that she says gives her a unique perspective.

“I am very familiar with folks at every level of government,” she said. “I don’t think that that is the case right now. I think we have a lot of folks making decisions at the upper end not knowing how they affect folks.”

As a council member, Dunbar advocated for the Advance Peace gun violence prevention program.

“We have systematically disinvested from the programs that keep kids engaged. We don’t have the recreational programs that we used to. Arts, music, science, job training, mentorship, conflict resolution, all of those things are needed to keep kids on the right track,” Dunbar said.

She says the city needs to find a new way to recruit officers to fill open positions in the police department.

When it comes to helping businesses hurt by the pandemic...

“We haven’t done enough for our minority and small business owners because the pandemic relief that was distributed was disproportionally advantaging majority-owned businesses,” said Dunbar.

Dunbar also wants to see more affordable housing options.

“We have had all these developments across town with rents that are over $1,000, $1,400. Most of our residents can’t afford that,” she said.

She’s challenging incumbent Mayor Andy Schor in the election.

