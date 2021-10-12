Advertisement

Jones to stand trial for Jackson Flagstar robbery

Jermaine Jones turned himself into Jackson Police after a felony warrant was issued for his...
Jermaine Jones turned himself into Jackson Police after a felony warrant was issued for his arrest. Jones is the suspect in a robbery of a Flagstar Bank branch in Jackson in September.(Jackson Police Department)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The man suspected of robbing a bank in Jackson will stand trial.

Jermaine Jones was bound over to Circuit Court on the charge of robbing the Flagstar Bank on N. West Avenue in Jackson on September 4. Judges say Jones took over $6,500 during the robbery.

If convicted, Jones faces a maximum penalty of life behind bars.

A pretrial date has yet to be scheduled for the case.

