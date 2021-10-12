Jones to stand trial for Jackson Flagstar robbery

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The man suspected of robbing a bank in Jackson will stand trial.

Jermaine Jones was bound over to Circuit Court on the charge of robbing the Flagstar Bank on N. West Avenue in Jackson on September 4. Judges say Jones took over $6,500 during the robbery.

If convicted, Jones faces a maximum penalty of life behind bars.

A pretrial date has yet to be scheduled for the case.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.