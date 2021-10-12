I-496 construction request heard at Lansing City Council meeting

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - With a long stretch of construction about to begin on one of the busiest highways in Lansing, the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is looking to find ways to get it done without creating a hassle for commuters.

That construction set to begin early next year on I-496 between Lansing Road and Grand River. MDOT is asking the City of Lansing for a noise ordinance waiver so crews can work between the hours of 8 p.m. and 7 a.m. as well as weekends and holidays.

Monday night a public hearing was held at the City Council meeting to get input from people living along that stretch, though only one person who wrote a letter to the city council expressing their concerns, and nobody else showed up to sound off.

A spokesperson from MDOT did go to the meeting to alleviate any concerns about the possible construction noise.

Councilmember Kathie Dunbar said, “She’s asking for us to consider stopping that construction from [10 p.m.] to 6 a.m. in that section.” Councilmember Dunbar read the only letter submitted to the City Council for the public hearing about MDOT’s request to waive the noise ordinance and allow construction crews to work through the night weekends and holidays.

MDOT’s Greg Losch said, “We would really need to look at the specific locations and see what type of noises they would be impacted by.”

Losch attended the hearing to help with any concerns. He says he doesn’t think the noise will be too big of a problem in most areas. In fact, he says he’s predicting most of the noises heard won’t be from the construction at all.

“The freeway work itself, with the exception of some of the bridges, is down lower from those homes,” Losch said. “There’s going to be some noise, but my guess is the backup alarms are going to be the majority of what people hear. But, there’s not a lot we can do about that because it’s a safety requirement.”

MDOT’s said they have a great working relationship with Lansing and don’t foresee this waiver being denied.

The waiver would take effect from Jan. 24 through Dec. 1 of next year, and March 1 through Nov. 15 of 2023.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.