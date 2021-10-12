Husband and wife doctor duo being honored by McLaren

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two doctors are being honored for their years of hard work and dedication to the Lansing area.

Dr. Seong Chi and Dr. Ki Wahn Oh Chi will be honored by the McLaren Foundation with a new facility being named after them.

The two wed on April 22, 1954. In 1955, the couple welcomed a son, John. The young family moved to Lansing in 1961 where Dr. Oh Chi began a career with Lansing General Hospital.

The couple went on to work together at McLaren Greater Lansing from 1965-95.

Dr. Oh Chi went by “Dr. Oh” professionally. She was the first full-time emergency room physician in the organization and helped create the Emergency Department.

In 1966, Dr. Seong Chi performed the first open heart surgery at McLaren Greater Lansing.

In 1976, John died in an automobile accident while attending Yale University. Dr. Ki Whan Oh Chi died on July 9, 2019 at the age of 89.

The family has previously been honored across the Greater Lansing area, including with the Chi Heart and Surgery Center, the John W. Chi Memorial Medical Library at McLaren Greater Lansing, and the John W. Chi Memorial Library at Holt High School. Chi Drive at McLaren Greater Lansing is also named after the family.

