Holiday shipping deadlines released

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Halloween is still over two weeks away, but shipping dates are already on the minds of many.

The three major shipping US services, USPS, UPS, and FedEx, have announced their respective cut-off dates to ensure packages arrive by Christmas.

The United States Postal Service says it’s essential to send packages early.

“The earlier you send, the better: Don’t delay, mail and ship today,” USPS says on its website. The service recently began slowing mail deliveries.

USPS Shipping Deadlines

Retail Ground — Wed., Dec. 15

First-Class Mail — Fri., Dec. 17

Priority Mail — Sat., Dec. 18

Priority Mail Express — Thurs., Dec. 23

FedEx Shipping Deadlines

FedEx is asking its customers to plan accordingly, as they are handling more shipments than ever before.

FedEx Ground Economy — Thurs., Dec. 9

FedEx Ground and Home Delivery — Wed., Dec. 15

Express Saver — Tues., Dec. 21

2Day & 2Day AM — Wed., Dec. 22

FedEx Same Day — Fri., Dec. 24

UPS

UPS is recommending similar deadlines to Canada and Mexico as it is domestically. Only UPS Critical service will be available on Dec. 25.

Ground shipping — Check ups.com/ctc for quote

3 Day Select — Tues., Dec. 21

2 Day Air — Wed., Dec. 22

Next Day Air — Thurs., Dec. 23

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

