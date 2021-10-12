Historic Owosso building purchased, plans to become apartments

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After a historical building is deemed unsafe by the City of Owosso and has a date with the wrecking ball, a local man has stepped in, saying he wants to save it.

The roof of the building, which was once the Owosso Casket Company, on Elm Street collapsed, causing road closures. The city then decided the historical building should be torn down.

Enter builder Michael Luongo.

“It’s a beautiful piece of Owosso’s history. It would be such a shame to let it be demolished,” Luongo said. “Every building is saveable. It really depends on budget and time. This building may look really bad but it’s definitely saveable. I think I can save it.”

He has purchased the building and is ready to restore it.

“It’s just, that’s my vision. It’s going to be saving a piece of Owosso’s history that’s very important. This building will never be replaced by anything else. Most of the buildings we build nowadays don’t have the same architectural detail.”

Currently, Luongo is not allowed on the property until he submits an engineer’s plan and safety plan to the City of Owosso.

Below is one of his blueprints for the building. He says this plan will prevent a future collapse.

If the city allows him to move forward, he wants to make the building into apartments. There is a court date set for next week to decide how to proceed with the building.

Previously, Luongo saved the Arnold Dunchock building in Downtown Corunna.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.