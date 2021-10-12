Advertisement

Help Families in Need - You Can Donate a Turkey Dinner Through the High Five Turkey Drive!

Donate now through November 19th
High Five Turkey Drive
High Five Turkey Drive(image)
By Jennifer Watkins
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The High Five Turkey Drive is back this year and we need your help! Every year, the High Five Turkey Drive Committee pledges to provide a turkey on the Thanksgiving table for more than 1,100 Mid-Michigan families that may not otherwise enjoy this special meal. Every year in Lansing since 2010, WILX, The Greater Lansing Food Bank, Orange Insoles, Playmakers and Midwest Independent Retailers Association have provided Thanksgiving turkeys to families in need.

With a $15 donation to The High Five Turkey Drive, you will be providing a 12-14 lb turkey for a Mid-Michigan family serving about twelve people. With only $5 more, a $20 donation will provide the turkey AND side dishes for a complete Thanksgiving meal. (All donations are tax-deductible; Receipt upon request.)

There are two easy ways to donate! Click HERE to donate online directly through The High Five Turkey Drive PayPal link OR mail in a check payable to: MIRA Foundation, 5779 West Maple Road, West Bloomfield, MI 48322 by November 19, 2021.

We thank you for continuing to support our wonderful Mid-Michigan community.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

gavel
AG: Three Michigan residents charged with attempted voter fraud
DeLuca's Restaurant
Lansing favorite DeLuca’s Italian restaurant for sale
Police respond to a shooting on the 1800th block of Swallow Court.
Person injured in East Lansing shooting
During a routine traffic stop, a large amount of cocaine and a stolen handgun were found.
Traffic stop leads to seizure of drugs and stolen gun
Teen dies, cousin injured after ATVs flip at Michigan dunes

Latest News

View of the Shaw Lane entrance sign at Michigan State University.
Federal judge denies MSU employee’s request to stop university’s vaccine mandate
Former guardsman takes Social Security benefit case to Supreme Court
Former guardsman takes Social Security benefit case to Supreme Court
WILX Weather Webcast 10/12/2021 PM
Three new cases of EEE found in Michigan horses