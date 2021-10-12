Advertisement

Former Macomb County priest to stand trial for sexual abuse

By Jake Vigna
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A former Macomb County priest will face trial for criminal sexual assault following a preliminary exam, according to Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Tuesday afternoon, a judge ruled there is enough evidence to send 66-year-old Neil Kalina to trial. He was a priest at St. Kiernan Catholic Church in Shelby Township from 1982-1985.

“As we marked the three-year anniversary of our Clergy Abuse Investigation at the beginning of the month, I hope our continued prosecution against Mr. Kalina serves as a reminder of our ongoing commitment to securing justice for abuse survivors,” Nessel said.

Kalina was first charged in May 2019 and arrested in Littlerock, California. That case was since reissued to include first-degree CSC. In all, Kalina faces the following as the case moves to trial:

  • two counts of second-degree CSC with a child between 13 but less than 16, felonies punishable by 15 years in prison; and
  • one count of first-degree CSC with a child between 13 but less than 16, a felony punishable by life in prison.

A second case, which was charged in June, was dismissed at the preliminary exam because the survivor is unable to proceed with the prosecution at this time.

Kalina’s first date in Macomb County Circuit Court is set for Nov. 1.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

gavel
AG: Three Michigan residents charged with attempted voter fraud
DeLuca's Restaurant
Lansing favorite DeLuca’s Italian restaurant for sale
Police respond to a shooting on the 1800th block of Swallow Court.
Person injured in East Lansing shooting
During a routine traffic stop, a large amount of cocaine and a stolen handgun were found.
Traffic stop leads to seizure of drugs and stolen gun
Teen dies, cousin injured after ATVs flip at Michigan dunes

Latest News

sdfh
Quality Dairy Taste Test
cv
JACOB MORAN Part 2
df
JACOB MORAN Part 1
Students struggling with mental health during pandemic
Kathie Dunbar
Kathie Dunbar campaigns to be Lansing’s next mayor