Former Macomb County priest to stand trial for sexual abuse

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A former Macomb County priest will face trial for criminal sexual assault following a preliminary exam, according to Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Tuesday afternoon, a judge ruled there is enough evidence to send 66-year-old Neil Kalina to trial. He was a priest at St. Kiernan Catholic Church in Shelby Township from 1982-1985.

“As we marked the three-year anniversary of our Clergy Abuse Investigation at the beginning of the month, I hope our continued prosecution against Mr. Kalina serves as a reminder of our ongoing commitment to securing justice for abuse survivors,” Nessel said.

Kalina was first charged in May 2019 and arrested in Littlerock, California. That case was since reissued to include first-degree CSC. In all, Kalina faces the following as the case moves to trial:

two counts of second-degree CSC with a child between 13 but less than 16, felonies punishable by 15 years in prison; and

one count of first-degree CSC with a child between 13 but less than 16, a felony punishable by life in prison.

A second case, which was charged in June, was dismissed at the preliminary exam because the survivor is unable to proceed with the prosecution at this time.

Kalina’s first date in Macomb County Circuit Court is set for Nov. 1.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

