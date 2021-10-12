Flint arcade operators facing probation, jail time for illegal gambling scheme

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two men are facing felonies and a third is set to go to trial for illegal gambling charges in Flint.

Bradford Barksdale, Alvin Crossnoe, and Adam Crossnoe operated West Point Arcade in Flint. In 2018, the Michigan Gaming Control Board investigated the arcade in 2018 and referred the matter to the Attorney General’s office.

Barksdale is a retired Flint police chief who owned the arcade. He stepped down in 2004, and is accused of running an illegal and unlicensed gambling operation at the arcade.

The three men were first charged in October 2018. The preliminary exam first began in 2019 but delays were compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Crossnoes pleaded guilty in their respective cases last week.

Adam Crossnoe pleaded to one count of gambling violations-misdemeanor and was immediately sentenced to two years probation.

Alvin Crossnoe pleaded to one count of attempted gambling violations, a five-year felony. He is set for sentencing Dec. 3 in Genesee County Circuit Court.

Barksdale proceeded with the preliminary exam. Monday afternoon, Judge Guinn found enough probable cause to send the charges against him to Circuit Court for trial.

Barksdale faces the following:

one count of gambling activities-felony, a 10-year felony;

one count of using a computer to commit a crime, a 10-year felony; and

one count of possession of a short-barreled shot gun, a five-year felony.

“My office remains committed to upholding business rules and regulations, and that includes our state’s gambling laws,” Nessel said. “We will continue to coordinate with the Michigan Gaming Control Board in this case.”

“Illegal gambling operations can lead to other serious crimes,” MGCB Executive Director Henry Williams said.

