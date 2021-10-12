Advertisement

Braves Looking to Win and Advance

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried throws against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first...
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried throws against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning in Game 2 of baseball's National League Divisional Series Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) - The Atlanta Braves can wrap up their NL Division Series against Milwaukee tonight at home. Pinch-hitter Joc Pederson launched a three-run homer in the fifth inning last night, sending the Braves to their second straight 3-0 win against the Brewers. The blast made a winner out of Ian Anderson, who limited Milwaukee to three hits and no walks while striking out six over five innings. Four relievers followed with one inning of work, allowing Atlanta to complete a five-hitter. Will Smith worked the ninth for the save.

