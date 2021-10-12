Braves Looking to Win and Advance

ATLANTA (AP) - The Atlanta Braves can wrap up their NL Division Series against Milwaukee tonight at home. Pinch-hitter Joc Pederson launched a three-run homer in the fifth inning last night, sending the Braves to their second straight 3-0 win against the Brewers. The blast made a winner out of Ian Anderson, who limited Milwaukee to three hits and no walks while striking out six over five innings. Four relievers followed with one inning of work, allowing Atlanta to complete a five-hitter. Will Smith worked the ninth for the save.

