WATCH LIVE: MSU, Mel Tucker press conference

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Following a dominating road victory over Rutgers, the Michigan State Spartans (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) have entered the Top 10 in national rankings.

The Spartans beat the Scarlet Knights 31-13 and moved up two spots to No. 9 in the USA TODAY poll and one spot in the AP poll to No. 10.

MSU will attempt to extend its unbeaten streak with a trip to Bloomington to face Indiana (2-3, 02 Big Ten) on Oct. 16. The kickoff is set for noon.

