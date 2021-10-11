Traffic stop leads to seizure of drugs and stolen gun

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office says they made a big bust over the weekend.

During a routine traffic stop on Friday, a large amount of cocaine and a stolen handgun were found.

The Sheriff’s office has not released details on the bust, including how much cocaine was seized and what type of handgun was found.

Two people were arrested and lodged for numerous felonies.

