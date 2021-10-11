Advertisement

Teen dies, cousin injured after ATVs flip at Michigan dunes

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MEARS, Mich. (AP) - A teenager has died after an all-terrain vehicle crash at sand dunes in northern Michigan, authorities said.

Another 13-year-old was injured Sunday at Silver Lake Sand Dunes in Oceana County. The two were cousins from Illinois.

The teens were riding ATVs at a high speed when the vehicles flipped at a steep spot, Sheriff Craig Mast told WZZM-TV.

No other details were released.

The dunes, 75 miles north of Grand Rapids, are a popular place for ATVs, Jeeps and other off-road vehicles.

