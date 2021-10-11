Substance Use Disorder Town Hall focuses on resources, recover during national crisis

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A virtual town hall was held Monday to focus on resources for recovery emerging during a national crisis. During the height of the coronavirus pandemic, The National Institute on Drug Abuse discovered the highest number of recorded overdoses.

Samaritas, one of the largest health and human service nonprofits in Michigan, hosted a virtual Substance Use Disorder (SUD) Town Hall event, featuring local health experts, advocates and partners, to discuss the toll of SUD beyond the virus.

Ken Daniels, SUD treatment advocate and award-winning Detroit Red Wings Bally Sports sportscaster, moderated the hour-long discussion, which will included:

Jessica Kincaid , SUD Analyst, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Family Preservation, Prevention and Protection Bureau

Malkia Newman , Team Supervisor, CNS Healthcare Anti-Stigma Program, Person in Recovery, and Advocate

Dr. Deidre Hurse , Ph.D., Professor of Foundational Medical Studies, Oakland University William Beaumont School of Medicine

Anthony Muller MA, LPC, CAADC, CCS, SPADA, Vice President of Substance Use Disorder Services, Samaritas

Margaret Trimer, Jamie Daniels Foundation Board Member and Vice President of Strategic Partnerships for Delta Dental of Michigan, Ohio and Indiana

