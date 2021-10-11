Advertisement

Some Michigan police departments awarded a total of $1 million to support public safety

Police lights.
Police lights.(Gray News)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Some Michigan police departments just got some extra funding to boost their public safety initiatives.

Monday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Michigan State Police, along with 11 other police agencies across the state will receive a total of $1,025,138 to increase public safety.

“I applaud the Department of Justice for investing in Michigan’s public safety by awarding our State Police and 11 local agencies across the state over $1 million in grants,” said Governor Whitmer. “Michigan’s brave troopers and law enforcement officers are at the forefront of the crucial work needed to reduce crime and keep our communities safe. Thanks to this grant, MSP is able to continue its efforts to strengthen de-escalation training to ensure police and community members alike can make it home safe at the end of each day.”

According to the Governor’s office, MSP was awarded a $182,328 grant to support de-escalation training through the United States Department of Justice’s (DOJ) Community Policing Development De-Escalation Training Program.

The training will help ease tensions during police-civilian encounters such as traffic stops, ensuring both law enforcement and community members can communicate effectively, and help secure the safety of both civilian and officer involved.

“At the core of de-escalation is communication. Our troopers and the communities we serve benefit when we improve how we approach and treat each other,” said Col. Joe Gasper, director of the MSP. “We’re grateful for the grant that will allow us to build upon the training we currently provide to our recruits and move it into the field by implementing a consistent program for all of our nearly 2,100 enforcement members.”

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Lansing Police are searching for Keyanna Shanice Parker.
Missing in Michigan: Lansing Police searching for missing 37-year-old woman
Yiming Deng is an Associate Professor in the Nondestructive Evaluation Laboratory of Electrical...
MSU professor facing sexual assault charges
Michigan State and Nebraska play during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 25,...
Lawsuit: MSU violated football player rights following alleged sexual assault
Eaton County overpass to be closed for nearly one month
The man was asked to leave a business in Hawthorne, California, early Saturday and then argued...
Man who drove truck onto sidewalk gets beaten, dies near LA

Latest News

Fruits and vegetables for student lunches.
Holt Public Schools receives grant to provide locally grown fruits, vegetables to students
This undated image provided by Merck & Co. shows their new antiviral medication. Pharmaceutical...
Merck asks FDA to authorize promising anti-COVID pill
Substance Abuse
Substance Use Disorder Town Hall focuses on resources, recover during national crisis
Michigan State Police (MSP) have released the results of the August/September impaired...
Results of Impaired Driving campaign released