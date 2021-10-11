Some Michigan police departments awarded a total of $1 million to support public safety

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Some Michigan police departments just got some extra funding to boost their public safety initiatives.

Monday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Michigan State Police, along with 11 other police agencies across the state will receive a total of $1,025,138 to increase public safety.

“I applaud the Department of Justice for investing in Michigan’s public safety by awarding our State Police and 11 local agencies across the state over $1 million in grants,” said Governor Whitmer. “Michigan’s brave troopers and law enforcement officers are at the forefront of the crucial work needed to reduce crime and keep our communities safe. Thanks to this grant, MSP is able to continue its efforts to strengthen de-escalation training to ensure police and community members alike can make it home safe at the end of each day.”

According to the Governor’s office, MSP was awarded a $182,328 grant to support de-escalation training through the United States Department of Justice’s (DOJ) Community Policing Development De-Escalation Training Program.

The training will help ease tensions during police-civilian encounters such as traffic stops, ensuring both law enforcement and community members can communicate effectively, and help secure the safety of both civilian and officer involved.

“At the core of de-escalation is communication. Our troopers and the communities we serve benefit when we improve how we approach and treat each other,” said Col. Joe Gasper, director of the MSP. “We’re grateful for the grant that will allow us to build upon the training we currently provide to our recruits and move it into the field by implementing a consistent program for all of our nearly 2,100 enforcement members.”

