Ring in the Season with WILX and The Salvation Army
WILX to host phone bank on Wednesday, October 13th
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Every year there is a big need in our community to ring Salvation Army bells and collect toys for local families. Here’s how YOU can help! Watch News 10 (morning newscasts & early evening) on Wednesday, October 13th as we host a very special phone bank. During these times, you can call the phone number on the screen to connect YOU with local volunteer opportunities. We’ll show you how a little bit of your time can make a big difference for families in need this holiday season. Thank YOU from News 10 & The Salvation Army!
