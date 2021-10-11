Ring in the Season with WILX and The Salvation Army

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Every year there is a big need in our community to ring Salvation Army bells and collect toys for local families. Here’s how YOU can help! Watch News 10 (morning newscasts & early evening) on Wednesday, October 13th as we host a very special phone bank. During these times, you can call the phone number on the screen to connect YOU with local volunteer opportunities. We’ll show you how a little bit of your time can make a big difference for families in need this holiday season. Thank YOU from News 10 & The Salvation Army!

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.