Advertisement

Ring in the Season with WILX and The Salvation Army

WILX to host phone bank on Wednesday, October 13th
Ring in the Season
Ring in the Season(image)
By Jennifer Watkins
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Every year there is a big need in our community to ring Salvation Army bells and collect toys for local families. Here’s how YOU can help! Watch News 10 (morning newscasts & early evening) on Wednesday, October 13th as we host a very special phone bank. During these times, you can call the phone number on the screen to connect YOU with local volunteer opportunities. We’ll show you how a little bit of your time can make a big difference for families in need this holiday season. Thank YOU from News 10 & The Salvation Army!

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Lansing Police are searching for Keyanna Shanice Parker.
Missing in Michigan: Lansing Police searching for missing 37-year-old woman
Yiming Deng is an Associate Professor in the Nondestructive Evaluation Laboratory of Electrical...
MSU professor facing sexual assault charges
Michigan State and Nebraska play during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 25,...
Lawsuit: MSU violated football player rights following alleged sexual assault
The man was asked to leave a business in Hawthorne, California, early Saturday and then argued...
Man who drove truck onto sidewalk gets beaten, dies near LA
Local law enforcement looking to build relationships with the community through ‘Faith and Blue’ weekend

Latest News

This undated image provided by Merck & Co. shows their new antiviral medication. Pharmaceutical...
Merck asks FDA to authorize promising anti-COVID pill
(Source: WAFB)
Good Time Credit bill introduced
In this Sunday, April 11, 2021 file photo, Britain's Prince Andrew speaks during a television...
UK police won’t act against Prince Andrew over abuse claim
During a routine traffic stop, a large amount of cocaine and a stolen handgun were found.
Traffic stop leads to seizure of drugs and stolen gun