In My View: Can Kenneth Walker win the Heisman?

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State has never had a Heisman winner.

I remember Lorenzo White and Sherman Lewis each finishing third in the voting after big seasons.

I don’t know about Kenneth Walker III who has done well through the first half of the season.

But few in America have heard of him and that’s key when the voting is done and it’s the big games in the second half of the season that voters remember the most.

If he keeps it up, the discussion will continue but he’ll have to do it in my view against tougher defenses. Good luck to him.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.