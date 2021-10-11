Advertisement

In My View: Can Kenneth Walker win the Heisman?

In my View with Tim Staudt
In my View with Tim Staudt
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State has never had a Heisman winner. 

I remember Lorenzo White and Sherman Lewis each finishing third in the voting after big seasons. 

I don’t know about Kenneth Walker III who has done well through the first half of the season. 

But few in America have heard of him and that’s key when the voting is done and it’s the big games in the second half of the season that voters remember the most. 

If he keeps it up, the discussion will continue but he’ll have to do it in my view against tougher defenses.  Good luck to him.

