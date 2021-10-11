In My View: An unexpected problem facing high school sports

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As we all know, COVID-19 issues have been an enormous hindrance the past year and a half to high school sports in Michigan.

But moving forward, COVID may be moving to second place. I think a bigger issue moving forward may well be a shortage of officials.

Several football games have been wiped out because four officials were not available, the minimum needed. Most notably affected by this, was last Friday Potterville at Mount Clemens, which was playing its homecoming game. No COVID problems on either team and both had enough players. They just didn’t have the officials needed.

If more officials in all sports aren’t recruited, this is the tip of the iceberg for problems conducting high school sports across America, let alone Michigan, as I see it.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.