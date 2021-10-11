In My View: An official shortage is here

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As we know, COVID issues have been a big hindrance the past year and a half to high school sports in Michigan. But now move over COVID, I think a bigger issue moving forward may well be a shortage of officials.

Several football games have been wiped out because not enough officials were available. Most notably last Friday Potterville at Mount Clemens.

If more officials in all sports aren’t recruited this is the tip of the iceberg for problems conducting high school sports across America, let alone Michigan, as I see it.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

