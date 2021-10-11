Advertisement

MSU reaches 90% vaccination rate

The university issued a vaccine and mask mandate over the summer.
Sparty says "Mask Up!" as Michigan State University implements mask and vaccine mandates.
Sparty says "Mask Up!" as Michigan State University implements mask and vaccine mandates.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 5:38 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - COVID-19 vaccination shot numbers are heading in the right direction at Michigan State University. MSU is reporting nearly 90% of students, staff, and faculty are vaccinated against COVID-19.

Over the summer, the university issued a vaccine and mask mandate. That led to confusion as a lot of people were initially concerned they couldn’t get fully protected with two shots, to meet the Aug. 31 deadline.

The university reportedly received more than four thousand requests for vaccine exemptions. So far over three thousand were approved and more than 200 were denied.

