More Accusations Against Astros

Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) reacts with Jose Siri (26) and Alex...
Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) reacts with Jose Siri (26) and Alex Bregman (2) after hitting a solo home run during the fifth inning in Game 1 of a baseball American League Division Series against the Chicago White Sox Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)(Eric Christian Smith | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) - The Houston Astros have found themselves in familiar territory, brushing aside comments by Chicago White Sox reliever Ryan Tepera after he implied they stole signs while winning the first two games of the AL Division Series in their ballpark. Manager Dusty Baker pointed out the Astros had similar offensive statistics at home and on the road this season. Houston was disciplined by Major League Baseball after it found the team used electronics to steal signs during their run to the 2017 World Series title and again in the 2018 season.

