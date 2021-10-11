Local woman opens miniature horse farm to visit local nursing homes

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One local woman is looking to spread a little love and positivity to those who have been feeling lonely especially during the pandemic.

Lisa Nourse has the perfect sidekick to spread cheer- Sky, her miniature horse.

This fall Lisa began teaming up with local nursing homes to schedule miniature horse visits.

“They really love them, they’re happy and get to hug him and give him treats and they really enjoy seeing them,” said Lisa after a visit to Divine Life Assisted Living.

For current resident Elsie, a visit from Sky means the world.

“It just makes us feel alive because now the world is coming to us otherwise we’re not a part of anything,” explained Elsie.

Lisa trains Sky and six other miniature horses at Sebewa Creek Miniature Horse Farm.

“They’re very easy to train, they are very smart and they are small enough we can go in the buildings and houses and go in their rooms.”

Lisa hopes her and her horses can visit other nursing homes and daycares in Mid-Michigan.

You can contact her here: https://www.facebook.com/Sebewa-Creek-Miniture-Horses-108309864822081 or through email at lisanourse061476@gmail.com.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.