Local food pantry sees rise in Michigans facing hunger

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Cathey Rynearson, a mother of four, worried how she would feed her family when she was laid off during the pandemic.

“Four children it’s a lot to feed. Living pay check to pay check and you know need a gallon of milk for your children it helps,” said Rynearson.

Cathey gets food from the Fledge, a free food stand in Lansing, and she says it makes all the difference.

“Middle class, educated, it doesn’t matter we’re all struggling. I never imagined I would have to come to the Fledge to support my children but it helps.”

Fledge CEO, Jerry Norris, says they have seen more and more people stopping by looking for food every day. And when food is dropped off it doesn’t last on the shelves for long.

“If we get a big shipment from one of our donors and I put that on Facebook it will be gone within an hour or so. Once the pandemic hit we cycle through I don’t even know how many hundreds of thousands of pounds of food, it has been a significant amount,” said Norris.

Norris says they are in need of donations and that people still need help.

“It is not over. That same energy we were bringing last March we need to bring again because people still need a boost back up,” said Norris.

The Greater Lansing Food Bank will have mobile distributions the following dates and locations:

Tuesday October 12th 1:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at 1865 M-52 Owosso MI 4886.

Thursday October 15th 7:45 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. at 5959 Park Lake Road, Bath MI 48808.

Saturday October 16th from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at 2912 Pleasant Grover Road Lansing MI, 48910.

Due to the prolonged effects of the ongoing pandemic, so far in 2021, GLFB has distributed well over 7 million meals throughout our seven-county service area. This is an 18 percent increase in meals over this same time frame last year.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.