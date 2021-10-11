Lansing favorite DeLuca’s Italian restaurant for sale

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Lansing favorite is now on the market.

DeLuca’s Italian restaurant is now officially up for grabs after over 60 years in the business. The restaurant is on the market for an asking price of $895,000.

The owner, John DeLuca, decided to put the business up for sale in September, saying it was “just time to move on.”

The famous pizzeria began in 1960, when Italian immigrants Pat DeLuca and his brother-in-law Jim opened the Willow Bar, a neighborhood bar for nearby factory workers, in Lansing. The pizza they served became so popular that the business eventually switched its name to DeLucas’s Restaurant and Pizzeria.

“When they opened the business, ethnic foods were just starting to be popular, and pizza was only a part of what they offered,” wrote owner John DeLuca on their website.

“We began working as children and have stayed with the business – we joke that pizza sauce, not blood, runs through our veins,” wrote John. “We’ve learned that hands-on management is important, and we never forget to appreciate our customers.”

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.