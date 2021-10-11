Laingsburg in limbo for more marijuana businesses

LAINGSBURG, Mich. (WILX) - The Laingsburg City Council voted 4-3 to reopen the city’s application period for marijuana shop permits.

The vote comes as community members turned in a petition that would leave it up to voters as to how many pot shops are allowed in the city.

Currently, the city’s ordinance allows for two retail licenses, while only one is in use. The petition donned 60 signatures from residents, which is more than double the requirement.

The city clerk says the signatures now need to be verified before it can be considered for a vote. 27 businesses previously signed a different petition opposing a second marijuana shop.

