Advertisement

Ideal You can help you shed those extra pounds before the holidays

By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -If you’re trying to lose some extra pounds before the holidays, the staff at Ideal You is ready to help. They’re even offering Studio 10 viewers a special discount!

We recently spoke to Dr. Geri Williams, from Ideal You, to find out more about their program and what makes it so successful. Check out their awesome ‘before’ and ‘after’ pictures from some of their clients.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Lansing Police are searching for Keyanna Shanice Parker.
Missing in Michigan: Lansing Police searching for missing 37-year-old woman
Yiming Deng is an Associate Professor in the Nondestructive Evaluation Laboratory of Electrical...
MSU professor facing sexual assault charges
During a routine traffic stop, a large amount of cocaine and a stolen handgun were found.
Traffic stop leads to seizure of drugs and stolen gun
Eaton County overpass to be closed for nearly one month
Michigan State and Nebraska play during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 25,...
Lawsuit: MSU violated football player rights following alleged sexual assault

Latest News

Faces
Getting to know a Face of Ingham County
vb
BUSY BADGE
df
IDEAL YOU
hj
MINI HORSE