Holt Public Schools receives grant to provide locally grown fruits, vegetables to students

HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - Holt Public Schools received a grant to provide students with healthy options for breakfast and lunch.

Monday, the school district received a $6,200 grant to support the 10 Cents a Meal For Michigan’s Kids & Farms program.

The state program matches schools dollar for dollar to purchase and serve Michigan-grown fruits and vegetables to their students.

“Now that we are back face to face, we will be able to offer our students fresher and more diverse Michigan-grown products. This year, we have already been able to offer Michigan apples, pears, plums, lettuce mixes and corn,” said Evan Robertson, Director of Food Services for Holt Public Schools. “We are excited as we get into more food seasons to offer more options for our students and help students try new foods!”

The goal of the program is to improve nutrition for Michigan children in schools and childcare settings while also investing in Michigan agriculture.

“Expanded access to fresh fruits and vegetables supports the health of our learners. Because of 10 Cents a Meal for Michigan’s Kids & Farms, schools can welcome their students back into school buildings this fall with fresher menus that will help them to be healthy and to learn during these challenging times. Once again, 10 Cents a Meal is a win in so many ways,” said Dr. Michael Rice, State Superintendent.

